Project Rap Rabbit “PaRappa Was Better Than This”
- Date: Jun 10, 2017 23:50 JST
Project Rap Rabbit, an in-development rhythm game courtesy of PaRappa the Rapper and Gitaroo Man’s creators (Masaya Matsuura and Keiichi Yano), has unveiled some prototype footage to provide a general idea on how the game will function, unfortunately leaving many baffled at the non-stop barrage of incomprehensible rap lingo.
The prototype footage, which has been bashed for its rather poor rapping:
A Kickstarter is also currently underway for the game – its Kickstarter video:
While the developers are requesting a whopping $1,090,000, it seems the project may end up failing as only $181,274 has been accumulated thus far with only 9 days left to go…
its the same thing minus the animations.
Everythings looks fine except by the rabbit's voice. It needs to change.
ignoring the dialogue changes, I can't really tell the difference.