Nier: Automata Cosplay Video “Miyuko as 2B!”

Korean cosplay superstar Miyuko has participated in another special cosplay video, this time taking on the role of Nier: Automata‘s stupendously sexy 2B but unfortunately not possessing enough bravery to show off her butt like the shapely android maiden.

The special video, which once again employs a myriad of dazzling effects:

Nier: Automata is available now for the PS4 and PC.