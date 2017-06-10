RSSChannel

Nier: Automata Cosplay Video “Miyuko as 2B!”

NierAutomata-Miyuko-Cosplay-Video-1

NierAutomata-Miyuko-Cosplay-Video-2

NierAutomata-Miyuko-Cosplay-Video-3

Korean cosplay superstar Miyuko has participated in another special cosplay video, this time taking on the role of Nier: Automata‘s stupendously sexy 2B but unfortunately not possessing enough bravery to show off her butt like the shapely android maiden.

The special video, which once again employs a myriad of dazzling effects:

Nier: Automata is available now for the PS4 and PC.



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Kokoru_Pride412
    Comment by Kokoru_Pride412
    01:33 10/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    the effort is there but the girls doesnt fit or shes too ugly for cosplaying 2b. MOST of 2b cosplayers are bad.

    Reply to Kokoru_Pride412
    Avatar of Kokoru_Pride412
    Comment by Kokoru_Pride412
    01:34 10/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just checked her out and she is cute but she just doesnt fit to cosplay 2B

    Reply to Kokoru_Pride412


