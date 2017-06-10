IdolMaster: SideM Live On Stage Highly Masculine

The male idols of IdolMaster: SideM Live On Stage (an upcoming smartphone title) can be seen actually dancing and singing on stage with this 2nd PV, certain to be better appreciated than the previous card game due to this difference, though the fujoshi community likely wishes the strapping lads were doing something else that is equally exhausting…

The significantly rotten PV:

A launch date not been declared for IdolMaster: SideM Live On Stage but more information will be revealed at the “IdolMaster: SideM 3rd Anniversary St@rting Signal!!! 2017” event on July 15th.