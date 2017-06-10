Gate English Dub “Other-Worldly”

JSDF ego-boosting anime Gate – Jieitai ka no chi Nite Kaku Tatakaeri has unleashed another PV of its English dub, certain to have some regarding it as something that came from another world, though more deluded fans will no doubt describe the acting to be better than even the most revered actors (if previous English-translations are anything to go by…).

The newest PV, which provides side-by-side shots of Lelei and her English actress:

Previous side-by-side comparison PVs:

Gate will open up for the west with its first volume come July 11th.