Fiendish Magical Girl Rinne Sexually Cruel

Valkyria has told a tale of revenge with “Fiendish Magical Girl Rinne“, which follows a normal human girl who gains the power of a mahou shoujo and then decides to wreak havoc – with most encounters involving some rather lewd forms of punishment.

Poor Rinne was constantly bullied due to her lack of positive attributes, but now that she has acquired magical girl powers, she has decided to enact revenge on all those who wronged her and even her only “friend” – a rarity, considering Valkyria tends to focus on stories where innocent individuals are violated instead.

The sexually abusive Fiendish Magical Girl Rinne comes fully-voiced and packed with perverse punishments that players can witness for themselves now.