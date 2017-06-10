RSSChannel

Koji Igarashi’s Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has unleashed its E3 2017 trailer, revealing more of its classic 2D combat and unique visuals whilst looking likely to fill the void that recent Castlevania games have left in the hearts of disappointed gamers…

The impressive trailer:

Those eager to give the game a try can expect Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to release sometime next year for PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Vita, Xbox One and the Switch.



