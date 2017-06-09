The previously announced collaboration between Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan has seemingly begun construction, with one particularly curious individual managing to snap a few pictures of what has been completed – and revealing that a gigantic version of a Mario level will apparently be part of the event.

The parking lot of the Osaka-located theme park apparently had a construct similar to that of a humongous-sized Mario level laying out for all to see, as indicated by the individual’s Twitter and Instagram accounts:

A new video has also been released via Universal Studios Japan’s YouTube channel, giving viewers a look at what they have in store for “Super Nintendo World”:

The Nintendo-themed area is slated to open in 2020.