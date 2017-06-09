Nekomimi Gokou Ruri Cosplay Ferociously Cute
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jun 9, 2017 17:52 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kuroneko, Nekomimi, Oppai, Ore no Imouto
Gothic lolita nekomimi girl Gokou Ruri (also known as Kuroneko) of the revered Ore no Imouto has gotten a cosplay of the feline sort, equipping the shy girl with a fancy dress and cute cat-based accessories, including a tail of the unfortunately innocent variety.
Yeah great now could you girls pls dress up as someone else?
I think we have seen this character often enough by now,
she doesn't even look remotely like the original anyway.