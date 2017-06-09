More adorable costumes have been revealed for the nearly imminent Kemono Friends stage play, with at least one of the bestial outfits on display bound to make watchers fall in love with the series – which may be for the best since it seems Kemono Friends is continuously growing in popularity…

The assortment of new costumes courtesy of the stage play’s Twitter, bundled with a few older ones:

The Kemono Friends stage play will possess an original story and will make its first run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club eX in Tokyo from June 14th to June 18th.