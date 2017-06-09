Anthropomorphization of random objects into human beings has once again been used as a selling point for a game, with Hiragana Danshi opting to transform hiragana into pretty boys, likely bewildering few since even different strains of intestinal bacteria have gotten human forms in the past.

A trailer for the game, with character designs by Yukiko Horiguchi (K-ON! and Tamako Market):

Hiragana Danshi is not yet available though its official website has a pre-release campaign going on that will allow members of the rotten contingent to acquire some in-game items.