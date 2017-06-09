The memorable logo for the fictional Umbrella Corp. from Resident Evil has recently been discovered to also be the logo of a Vietnamese skin clinic, an incident that the clinic is regarding as a blunder committed by their third-party designer.

Despite some theory-crafters believing the event to be an elaborate ruse or marketing stunt, the medical facility is apparently quite real, with all the attention causing the clinic’s website to become viral and prompting them to remove the logo from their Facebook page (but not their website for some reason).

Medcare Skin Centre eventually made a Facebook post addressing the recent controversy:

“Dear Clients and Partners of Medcare Skin Centre and others of concern; In the last few days, we have received feedback from the media and community that our logo resembles that of a fictional corporation (Umbrella Corporation) in the movie and game Resident Evil. We are very surprised to receive such feedback from the community. We are very sorry the situation has occurred and is working internally to find the best solution quickly. Our team is highly specialized in taking care of skin conditions for our clients and logo design is completely out of our specialty and was consulted and completed for us by a hired third-party. We understand the urgency of the situation; and are working to quickly to provide an appropriate answer to our clients, partners, community and to the movie and game producers and copyright holders of the artwork. We hope for your understanding that the situation is not an intentional infringement of copyright by Medcare Skin Centre.”

Images of the clinic’s logo:

It has not been revealed whether or not Capcom will be pressing charges for copyright infringement, though some have pointed out that having a logo possessed by a company that manufactured a virus that turns people into zombies can’t possibly be good for their reputation either…