Top 10 Ideal Anime Husbands

The desirable anime guys fujoshi believe would make the best husbands have served as the topic of this new ranking, revealing one dedicated swimmer easily achieving first place – and likely surprising no one in the process.

The ranking:


1. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-1

2. Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-2

3. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-3

4. Levi (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-4

5. Seijuurou Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-5

6. Kazuya Miyuki (Ace of Diamond)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-6

7. Shota Kazehaya (Kimi ni Todoke)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-7

8. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-8

9. Hiroshi Kido (Barakamon)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-9

10. Toshizo Hijikata (Hakuouki Shinsengumi Kitan)

Top10-Ideal-Anime-Husbands-2017-10



    Avatar of Ishmon16
    Comment by Ishmon16
    03:23 08/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Im shocked Vegeta isn't on this list.

