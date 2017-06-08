Sapporo “Now Recognizes Same Sex Marriage”

The city of Sapporo has become one of the first major Japanese cities to recognize same-sex marriages, allowing couples to acquire certificates and giving them some basic rights that normal married couples are given – Japan finally catching up to peak degeneracy in the west just as it is going out of fashion there.

While homosexual couples (as well as transexual ones) may not be given legal rights or obligations with these certificates, they can apparently be ensured life insurance and other miscellaneous bonuses such as family member discounts for mobile phone services.

An abundance of yuri illustrations to celebrate this pivotal occasion:

Sapporo however is not the first Japanese location to extend such “rights” to homosexuals, as the Shibuya and Setagaya wards of Tokyo constructed a similar same-sex system back in 2015, which was then followed by Iga, Takarazuka and Naha in 2016 – although as yet any national recognition seems to be off the cards…