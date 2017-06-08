RSSChannel

Live Action Sakura Quest ED “Has Chupacabra”

Another live action parody of an anime song has been unleashed, this time of the official variety as Sakura Quest gets an interpretation of its ending song with the cute 2D girls swapped out for an actor wearing an outfit of the anime’s Chupacabra character, which many may believe to be an attempt to generate attention for the sadly under-performing series.

Fans have been known to produce parodies of anime OPs and EDs, though it seems Toho Animation have tried to get in on this popular trend themselves…



