Cowboy Bebop Live Action TV Series Announced

CowboyBebop-Cowgirl-by-Slugbox

The universally acclaimed Cowboy Bebop (perhaps best known for its 10+ year run on Adult Swim) will apparently be getting a live action TV series courtesy of a collaborative effort between Sunrise and Tomorrow Studios, easily earning the hatred of fans as the west begins to destroy another precious Japanese series.

While more important details have yet to be divulged, the series will be produced by Marty Adelstein (Prison Break) and the script will be written by Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World) – Marty Adelstein gave his opinion regarding this new work:

“We are excited to work with Sunrise in bringing this beloved anime to the U.S. and global marketplace as a live-action series. The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live-action version will have an incredible impact today.”

Those familiar with the repeated failures of Hollywood no doubt think the exact opposite, with many already assuming the live action TV series will fail as badly as the recent Ghost in the Shell movie.

20th Century Fox and Sunrise had previously planned on co-producing a live action movie for Cowboy Bebop which would have starred Keanu Reeves as Spike, but the film was never heard of again since its announcement in 2008, a fate that many are doubtless wishing would befall this new series…



    Comment by Anonymous
    02:01 08/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cowboy Bebop is one of the few anime that SHOULD be easy for the West to do... but after Ghost in the Shell, I have very few hopes for any live action adaptation of an anime. Even if this can be good, I'll keep my expectations and hope to a minimum.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:43 08/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Edward in live action? Prepare to be disappointed...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:42 08/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm worried but hopeful.

    And Fox could just make more Firefly instead.

    Reply to Anonymous


