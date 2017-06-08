Cowboy Bebop Live Action TV Series Announced

The universally acclaimed Cowboy Bebop (perhaps best known for its 10+ year run on Adult Swim) will apparently be getting a live action TV series courtesy of a collaborative effort between Sunrise and Tomorrow Studios, easily earning the hatred of fans as the west begins to destroy another precious Japanese series.

While more important details have yet to be divulged, the series will be produced by Marty Adelstein (Prison Break) and the script will be written by Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World) – Marty Adelstein gave his opinion regarding this new work:

“We are excited to work with Sunrise in bringing this beloved anime to the U.S. and global marketplace as a live-action series. The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live-action version will have an incredible impact today.”

Those familiar with the repeated failures of Hollywood no doubt think the exact opposite, with many already assuming the live action TV series will fail as badly as the recent Ghost in the Shell movie.

20th Century Fox and Sunrise had previously planned on co-producing a live action movie for Cowboy Bebop which would have starred Keanu Reeves as Spike, but the film was never heard of again since its announcement in 2008, a fate that many are doubtless wishing would befall this new series…