Two new Atelier games have been announced: Atelier Online and Atelier Lidy & Soeur, with the former being Gust’s attempt to milk the smartphone market for all its worth whilst Lidy & Soeur is the next main title in the franchise – and looking bound to serve as the more delightful game of the two.

A trailer for Atelier Online:

Not much else was revealed for “Atelier Lidy & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting”, not even its intended platforms – meanwhile Atelier Online will make its way to iOS and Android this winter, which can be played for free but is unsurprisingly overflowing with micro-transactions.