Yoko Taro’s SINoALICE “Just Another Smartphone Clone”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 7, 2017 02:33 JST
- Tags: Fantasy, Keitai, PV, Square Enix, Trailer, Video Gallery
The newest smartphone title to be unleashed by Square Enix has been none other than Yoko Taro’s (director of Nier: Automata) SINoALICE, a game that players will quickly discover to be similar to all the other mindless RPG clones that require little to no input – and are sure to be rife with wallet lightening micro-transactions.
A trailer revealing some of the game’s Fairy Tale based characters:
Another short PV:
A video depicting gameplay:
SINoALICE is available on iOS and Android now for those somehow not tired of generic RPG clones.
does this surprise anyone? he may have a lot of games under his belt, but besides nier automata, theyve been sleeper hits. he was also pretty much unemployed after dragengard 3 which came out in 2013.
sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to pay the bills.