The newest smartphone title to be unleashed by Square Enix has been none other than Yoko Taro’s (director of Nier: Automata) SINoALICE, a game that players will quickly discover to be similar to all the other mindless RPG clones that require little to no input – and are sure to be rife with wallet lightening micro-transactions.

A trailer revealing some of the game’s Fairy Tale based characters:

Another short PV:

A video depicting gameplay:

SINoALICE is available on iOS and Android now for those somehow not tired of generic RPG clones.



    Comment by Anonymous
    03:19 07/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    does this surprise anyone? he may have a lot of games under his belt, but besides nier automata, theyve been sleeper hits. he was also pretty much unemployed after dragengard 3 which came out in 2013.

    sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to pay the bills.

