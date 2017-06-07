The newest smartphone title to be unleashed by Square Enix has been none other than Yoko Taro’s (director of Nier: Automata) SINoALICE, a game that players will quickly discover to be similar to all the other mindless RPG clones that require little to no input – and are sure to be rife with wallet lightening micro-transactions.

A trailer revealing some of the game’s Fairy Tale based characters:

Another short PV:

A video depicting gameplay:

SINoALICE is available on iOS and Android now for those somehow not tired of generic RPG clones.