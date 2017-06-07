RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Mad Empire


Project Tokyo Dolls = Idols + Guro

ProjectTokyoDolls-Story-Trailer-Chapter0-1

ProjectTokyoDolls-Story-Trailer-Chapter0-2

ProjectTokyoDolls-Story-Trailer-Chapter0-3

The next title unveiled by Square Enix in its endless bombardment of smartphone releases has been none other than “Project Tokyo Dolls”, where girls with superpowers battle against an inhuman foe under the guise of an idol group and once again utilizing the combination of innocent girls and horrifying deaths.

A deceptively cheerful video (animated by Wit Studio) that is the first of three revealing the game’s plot and premise:

Intrigued watchers can pre-register for Project Tokyo Dolls now; the game is scheduled to launch sometime this month.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Tony Unveiled
    New Type Maids Delight Fujoshi
    Sankarea “Reverse Necrophilia” Anime
    Denpa Onna Baseball Moe Anime
    Sakuya Ero-Cosplay by Hiyo Nishizuku
    K2isu
    AV Idol Sex Gallery
    Yosano Akiko Cosplay Certainly Sophisticated


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments