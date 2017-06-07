Project Tokyo Dolls = Idols + Guro

The next title unveiled by Square Enix in its endless bombardment of smartphone releases has been none other than “Project Tokyo Dolls”, where girls with superpowers battle against an inhuman foe under the guise of an idol group and once again utilizing the combination of innocent girls and horrifying deaths.

A deceptively cheerful video (animated by Wit Studio) that is the first of three revealing the game’s plot and premise:

Intrigued watchers can pre-register for Project Tokyo Dolls now; the game is scheduled to launch sometime this month.