Pokken Tournament DX Announced

PokkenTournamentDX-Reveal-Trailer-1

PokkenTournamentDX-Reveal-Trailer-2

PokkenTournamentDX-Reveal-Trailer-3

A Nintendo Switch version of arcade game Pokken Tournament (also released for Wii U) has been announced in the form of Pokken Tournament DX, which includes all the Pokemon combatants from both the Wii U and arcade versions and may end up proving to be superior – forcing players to purchase the game a 2nd time.

The rather strange semi live action reveal trailer for Pokken Tournament DX:

Pokken Tournament DX will make an appearance during Nintendo’s E3 2017 Treehouse live stream and will debut on the Nintendo Switch on September 22nd.



