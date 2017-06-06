Tsugumomo Ceaselessly Nude
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 6, 2017 03:00 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Drama, Exhibitionism, Image Gallery, Oppai, Tsugumomo, Zero-G
Tsugumomo has provided a salvo of both action and service with its 10th episode as the ever promiscuous Kiriha strips down completely as she always does, no doubt making watchers even more jealous of the beta protagonist and potentially meeting the needs of both Type A and Type B fans simultaneously.
Omake:
I'll admit, the life philosophy in this scene caught me off guard and was something to think about.
Otherwise, this show will be interesting to replay uncut.
Yeah she is back to teenage
Exactly, was long wait for her to grow up again...