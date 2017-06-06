Top 20 Most Popular Action Adventure Games

Famitsu magazine has unveiled the results of its latest poll asking people what they believe to be the best action adventure game of all time, with one particular crime syndicate series making an appearance numerous times throughout the ranking.

The ranking:



1. Yakuza 0

2. Shenmue

3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

4. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

5. Yakuza 4

6. Shenmue II

7. Yakuza 6

8. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

9. Resident Evil

10. Ico

11. Yakuza: Ishin!

12. Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

13. Siren

14. Resident Evil 2

15. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

16. Resident Evil 7

17. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

18. Mega Man Legends

19. The Last of Us

20. Shadow of the Colossus