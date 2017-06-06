Top 20 Most Popular Action Adventure Games
- Date: Jun 6, 2017 02:49 JST
- Tags: Famitsu, Ico, Metal Gear, Rankings, Resident Evil, Shenmue, Yakuza, Zelda
Famitsu magazine has unveiled the results of its latest poll asking people what they believe to be the best action adventure game of all time, with one particular crime syndicate series making an appearance numerous times throughout the ranking.
1. Yakuza 0
2. Shenmue
3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
5. Yakuza 4
6. Shenmue II
7. Yakuza 6
8. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
10. Ico
11. Yakuza: Ishin!
12. Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
13. Siren
14. Resident Evil 2
15. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
16. Resident Evil 7
17. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
18. Mega Man Legends
19. The Last of Us
20. Shadow of the Colossus
Shenmue action-adventure? I enjoyed a lot it back in the dreamcast day, but I wouldn't qualify it as action adventure game.
MGS2 is on the list, i expect some heavy butthurt in the comments haha