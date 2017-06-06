RSSChannel

Top 20 Most Popular Action Adventure Games

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-3

Famitsu magazine has unveiled the results of its latest poll asking people what they believe to be the best action adventure game of all time, with one particular crime syndicate series making an appearance numerous times throughout the ranking.

The ranking:


1. Yakuza 0

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-1

2. Shenmue

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-2

3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-3

4. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-4

5. Yakuza 4

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-5

6. Shenmue II

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-6

7. Yakuza 6

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-7

8. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-8

9. Resident Evil

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-9

10. Ico

Top20-Best-Action-Adventure-Games-Famitsu-2017-10

11. Yakuza: Ishin!

12. Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

13. Siren

14. Resident Evil 2

15. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

16. Resident Evil 7

17. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

18. Mega Man Legends

19. The Last of Us

20. Shadow of the Colossus



    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:08 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Shenmue action-adventure? I enjoyed a lot it back in the dreamcast day, but I wouldn't qualify it as action adventure game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:12 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    MGS2 is on the list, i expect some heavy butthurt in the comments haha

    Reply to Anonymous


