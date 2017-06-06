RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Mad Empire


Tokyo Clanpool Trailer Excessively Bland

TokyoClanpool-Trailer-1

TokyoClanpool-Trailer-2

TokyoClanpool-Trailer-3

The first trailer for Compile Heart’s new RPG Tokyo Clanpool has at last emerged thanks to the combined efforts of curious denizens, unfortunately proving to be rather dull and uneventful and even neglects to answer the all important question of whether or not the game will have sexy service.

The game was initially teased via another “mysterious website“, seemingly serving as Compile Heart’s new strategy for advertisement considering the effectiveness of the previous instance – this time players were tasked with choosing from various methods of breaking open an egg that would “birth a new heroine”:

CompileHeart-Egg-Breaking-Website-1

CompileHeart-Egg-Breaking-Website-2

The text-heavy trailer:

Tokyo Clanpool will launch for the Vita sometime in the future; the June 8th issue of Dengeki PlayStation will supposedly have more info.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Queen’s Gate Urinating Alice Figure
    Touhou Anime Animation Fail
    Resident Evil 5 PS3 vs Xbox 360 Comparison
    Minase Inori Events Cancelled Due to Online Death Threats
    Nekomataya (Nekomata Naomi)
    Cute Kanzaki Ranko Cosplay Absolutely Radiant
    Ashikoki Hentai Gallery
    Takagaki Kaede Ero-Cosplay by Ayane Takes to the Streets


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments