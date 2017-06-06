Tokyo Clanpool Trailer Excessively Bland

The first trailer for Compile Heart’s new RPG Tokyo Clanpool has at last emerged thanks to the combined efforts of curious denizens, unfortunately proving to be rather dull and uneventful and even neglects to answer the all important question of whether or not the game will have sexy service.

The game was initially teased via another “mysterious website“, seemingly serving as Compile Heart’s new strategy for advertisement considering the effectiveness of the previous instance – this time players were tasked with choosing from various methods of breaking open an egg that would “birth a new heroine”:

The text-heavy trailer:

Tokyo Clanpool will launch for the Vita sometime in the future; the June 8th issue of Dengeki PlayStation will supposedly have more info.