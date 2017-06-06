The 2017 edition of the Tales of Festival event has announced the results of its (usually) annual character ranking, a compelling occasion, for diehard “Tales” series fans at least.

The ranking:



1. Mikleo (Tales of Zestiria)

2. Ludger Kresnik (Tales of Xillia 2)

3. Luke fon Fabre (Tales of the Abyss)

4. Asbel Lhant (Tales of Graces)

5. Eizen (Tales of Berseria)

6. Sorey (Tales of Zestiria)

7. Velvet Crowe (Tales of Berseria)

8. Jude Mathis (Tales of Xillia & Tales of Xillia 2)

9. Zelos Wilder (Tales of Symphonia)

10. Judas (Tales of Destiny 2)

11. Lloyd Irving (Tales of Symphonia)

12. Raven (Tales of Vesperia)

13. Jade Curtiss (Tales of the Abyss)

14. Emil Castagnier (Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World)

15. Flynn Scifo (Tales of Vesperia)

16. Guy Cecil (Tales of the Abyss)

17. Alisha Diphda (Tales of Zestiria)

18. Pascal (Tales of Graces)

19. Milla Maxwell (Tales of Xillia & Tales of Xillia 2)

20. Edna (Tales of Zestiria)