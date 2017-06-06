RSSChannel

The 2017 edition of the Tales of Festival event has announced the results of its (usually) annual character ranking, a compelling occasion, for diehard “Tales” series fans at least.

The ranking:


1. Mikleo (Tales of Zestiria)

2. Ludger Kresnik (Tales of Xillia 2)

3. Luke fon Fabre (Tales of the Abyss)

4. Asbel Lhant (Tales of Graces)

5. Eizen (Tales of Berseria)

6. Sorey (Tales of Zestiria)

7. Velvet Crowe (Tales of Berseria)

8. Jude Mathis (Tales of Xillia & Tales of Xillia 2)

9. Zelos Wilder (Tales of Symphonia)

10. Judas (Tales of Destiny 2)

11. Lloyd Irving (Tales of Symphonia)

12. Raven (Tales of Vesperia)

13. Jade Curtiss (Tales of the Abyss)

14. Emil Castagnier (Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World)

15. Flynn Scifo (Tales of Vesperia)

16. Guy Cecil (Tales of the Abyss)

17. Alisha Diphda (Tales of Zestiria)

18. Pascal (Tales of Graces)

19. Milla Maxwell (Tales of Xillia & Tales of Xillia 2)

20. Edna (Tales of Zestiria)



    Comment by Anonymous
    03:53 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Eh, I can understand Mikleo at the first place, with all the fujoshi looking at him and Sorey with yaoi goggles on... but Ludger on second place, wtf? I've played Xillia2 and he's probably the blandest no-personality character I've seen in Tales games with characterisation as deep as a paper sheet.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:35 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Eizen shouldn't lose to twink boy Mikleo. He and his Edna were the only redeeming quality of the last two Tales games.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:06 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fujoshis ruining everything again

    Avatar of Nin
    Comment by Nin
    03:42 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    MIKLEO!!!! He was annoying!

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:41 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    this ranking is ridiculous...i played all tales series....
    and this is impossible....i bet the one who ranked this are most fujoshi....

    where Milla? Yuri? Veighue?

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:29 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No Yuri? Was he not permitted on the list?

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:40 06/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No Kratos???.

    Anyway, this is a game "for girls" the top 20 is full of Ikemen and stong women.

