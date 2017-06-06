RSSChannel

Omega Labyrinth Z OP Busts Up

OmegaLabyrinthZ-OP-1

OmegaLabyrinthZ-OP-2

OmegaLabyrinthZ-OP-3

The energetic OP for Omega Labyrinth Z has arrived and provided a preview for all the saucy breast-expanding action that players will be able to witness, with the titillating title bound to easily become a hot-seller due to the ever effective element of sex appeal.

The OP, which is naturally rife with a surplus of gargantuan breasts and phenomenal 2D maidens:

Players can look forward to ogling massive melons once Omega Labyrinth Z launches for the PS4 and Vita on July 6th.



