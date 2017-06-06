MangaGamer Opens Pre-Orders For Dal Segno

MangaGamer has announced that pre-orders for upcoming romance visual novel Dal Segno are now available, finally giving westerners the opportunity to play the eroge in English and without obstructive censorship blocking all the sensuous nudity.

The titillating sex-filled title revolves around the protagonist transferring to Kazana Island, a steamy place filled with an even hotter assortment of women that players can court and eventually copulate with – all whilst potentially being enthused by a thrilling tale full of romance and happiness.

Dal Segno’s cheery OP:

Dal Segno can be pre-ordered now, those who act fast can acquire the title for 10% off; the game will also be receiving a free official R18 patch for its Steam version.