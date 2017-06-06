Those who enjoy being scowled at by an unwilling girl may adore this fine ero-figure featuring Chitose-san of long-winded doujinshi “Iyanakao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Hon”, as the delectable maid presents her pantsu to onlookers and is also capable of presenting even more – buyers can hire Chitose-san in December.

Chitose-san can be pre-ordered now.