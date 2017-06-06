RSSChannel

Those who enjoy being scowled at by an unwilling girl may adore this fine ero-figure featuring Chitose-san of long-winded doujinshi “Iyanakao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Hon”, as the delectable maid presents her pantsu to onlookers and is also capable of presenting even more – buyers can hire Chitose-san in December.

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-1

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-2

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-3

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-4

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-5

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-6

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-7

Chitosesan-Maid-Pantsu-Flashing-EroFigure-8

Chitose-san can be pre-ordered now.



