Undressing Katou Megumi Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Jun 5, 2017 20:28 JST
- Tags: Aniplex, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, PVC, Saekano, Schoolgirls, Seifuku
Saekano’s delightful Katou Megumi can now be purchased whilst in a state of partial dress thanks to Aniplex, though potential buyers may be disappointed to know that the luscious girl can’t be stripped any further – Katou Megumi can grace collections come February.
