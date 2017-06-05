Prince of Tennis Rising Beat “A Rhythm Game?”

The long deceased Prince of Tennis franchise has seemingly tried to hop on the bandwagon of money-grubbing smartphone games with the impending release of “Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama Rising Beat”, a rhythm game (of all things) featuring various males from the franchise singing their respective character songs and no doubt psyching up the foul fujoshi community.

A PV of the game, revealing some of the characters that will be present:

Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama Rising Beat will launch for iOS and Android sometime this year and will possess an abundance of in-game item purchases.