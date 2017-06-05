RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Looking Glass


Prince of Tennis Rising Beat “A Rhythm Game?”

PrinceofTennis-Smartphone-Rhythm-Game-PV-1

PrinceofTennis-Smartphone-Rhythm-Game-PV-2

PrinceofTennis-Smartphone-Rhythm-Game-PV-3

The long deceased Prince of Tennis franchise has seemingly tried to hop on the bandwagon of money-grubbing smartphone games with the impending release of “Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama Rising Beat”, a rhythm game (of all things) featuring various males from the franchise singing their respective character songs and no doubt psyching up the foul fujoshi community.

A PV of the game, revealing some of the characters that will be present:

Shin Tennis no Ouji-sama Rising Beat will launch for iOS and Android sometime this year and will possess an abundance of in-game item purchases.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ladies vs Butlers Legal Loli Yuri Groping Action
    Houkago no Pleiades PV Debuts
    Playism Plans More Touhou Titles
    Makina Nakajima Sitting Pose Doll Figure
    Ero-Cosplay Goddess Dons Haruhi Seifuku
    QB vs Madoka Ero-Cosplay
    Bra Stripping Idol Gallery
    Zoku Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei 弐の巻


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments