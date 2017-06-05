Nier: Automata A2 Nude Mod Bares All

Nier: Automata‘s less raved about maiden, A2, has gotten some attention as demonstrated by the emergence of this scandalous nude mod, which voids the comely android woman of her attire for amorous players to endlessly lust after and feminists to furiously rage over.

The saucy nude mod as installed:

The mod’s creator is also planning to create even more nude mods for the title, with the DLC costumes being potential targets; the A2 nude mod will be available on June 13th, instructions for how to install it can be found via its official thread.

While the busty A2 may be less popular than 2B and her phenomenal bottom, she still seems to have quite the presence in fan art already: