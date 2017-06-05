RSSChannel

Band girl drama Hibike Euphonium has had two new movies announced for release in 2018, perfect for those in desperate need of more of Kumiko and Reina’s constantly denied yuri relationship.

The news came by way of a special Hibike Euphonium talk event held at Uji City’s cultural center; a new visual for the upcoming Hibike Euphonium: Todoketai Melody film (Hibike Euphonium’s 2nd movie) was also unleashed:

HibikeEuphonium-New-Movies-Visual

A PV for Hibike Euphonium: Todoketai Melody, a compilation film recapping the anime’s 2nd season which will debut in theaters on September 30th:

A PV announcing the 2 new films slated for 2018:

The 3rd film will be titled Hibike Euphonium: Mizore to Nozomi no Monogatari and will focus on schoolgirls Mizore and Nozomi, while the 4th movie – Hibike Euphonium: 2-Nensei ni Natta Kumiko-tachi – will revolve around Kumiko and her friends becoming 2nd year students, both of which are original movies and will debut in 2018.



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:15 05/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Recap?

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:27 05/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nope. One is Kumiko and friends going to second year and the other one will be related to Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki (two minor characters).

