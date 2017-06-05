RSSChannel

Hatsune Miku Playing With The Big Bois

Virtual songstress Hatsune Miku has made an appearance in another western musician’s song, this time with “Big Boi” including vocals from Miku’s rendition of “DATA” by Aura Qualic in his previously released “Kill Jill ft. Killer Mike, Jeezy”, which some may regard as a cheap attempt to reel in western otaku…

The official music video for “Kill Jill ft. Killer Mike, Jeezy”, which recently made its way to YouTube:

Pure-blooded fans however may be infuriated over the fact that Hatsune Miku has been forced into a “trashy western song” as opposed to Vocaloid music from the glorious land of Nippon…



    Comment by Conduit
    05:08 05/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    How to ruin good music in one easy step: Add gangsta rap

    Comment by kintama00
    04:38 05/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    hmm I'd like a version without the shitty rappers :x

