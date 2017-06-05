Ero-Manga Sensei “A Yamada Beach Episode”
- Date: Jun 5, 2017 03:29 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Beach, Comedy, Ero-Manga Sensei, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Moe, Oppai
Beaches and bikinis have enticingly emerged with the 9th airing of sketchy illustrator anime Ero-Manga Sensei, an unsurprising turn of events considering the anime’s abundance of sexy situations, though the episode may leave some disappointed as one of the girls has gotten much more attention than the others…
Omake:
Let's do a quick review here.
Rich, talented, cute, sexy, sense of humor, can cook, playful, likes to flirt, similar interests, dresses well and above all NOT psychotically dysfunctional. One last item: doesn't seem to have a lot of hangups.
Of course only in the anime world would there be any question as to which girl to go with.