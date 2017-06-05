Dungeon of Corruption Perversely Perilous

Another uncensored eroge has arrived courtesy of MangaGamer, with Dungeon of Corruption offering players a tactical challenge by tasking them with setting up traps in a dungeon to hinder meddlesome maidens, additionally subjecting them to the lusts of gruesome monsters as a bonus.

The eroge, which greatly improves upon the negative aspects of Orc Castle, possesses a decent amount of depth and strategy as players lure women into traps of the rapacious variety, potentially giving the title some replay value (aside from merely wanting to witness the lewd visuals again):

Players can construct the most perverse of traps in Dungeon of Corruption now.