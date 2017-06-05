Boku no Hero Academia “THIS is The Battle We’ve Wanted!”
- Date: Jun 5, 2017 02:03 JST
Todoroki and Midoriya have finally begun their duel in Boku no Hero Academia‘s latest episode, providing a surplus of compelling action, tear-inducing backstories and character development all within the span of a single episode – something that other less concise shows instead do over the course of 10+.
Omake:
They probably won't make another season tho.
If they do they'd have to skip over a lot of content...