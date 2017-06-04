Top 20 Sexiest Curvaceous Anime Girls

Anime girls of the delectably thick category have served as the theme of this new informative (if perhaps even ironic) ranking, which lists the curvaceous anime maidens voters believe are the most attractive, looking certain to surprise many as a girl from a random farming anime has managed to best one particular Love Live! idol…

The ranking:



1. Tamako Inada (Gin no Saji)

2. Nozomi Tojou (Love Live!)

3. Akimichi Chouchou (Naruto)

4. Kanako Mimura (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)

5. Kae Serinuma (Watashi ga Motete Dousunda)

6. Jaiko (Doraemon)

7. Moe Yabasawa (Sket Dance)

8. Hiro (Hidamari Sketch)

9. Natsumi Asaoka (The Kabocha Wine)

10. Rihoko Sakurai (Amagami SS)

11. Xko/Tenko (Gintama)

12. Hanayo Koizumi (Love Live!)

13. Sumire Hara (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

14. Minori Nakazawa (No-Rin)

15. Mami Tomoe (Madoka Magica)

16. Shiemi Moriyama (Ao no Exorcist)

17. Hamko (Gintama)

18. Majin Buu (Dragon Ball)

19. Inko Midoriya (Boku no Hero Academia)

20. Sena Kashiwazaki (Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai)