PokeLand Announced – “Another Smartphone Game?”

The newest money-hoarding title to emerge for the Pokemon franchise has arrived in the form of “PokeLand”, another action game where players control Pokemon in real time and slated for release on smartphones – seemingly now the go-to platform when it comes to raking in cash via micro-transactions.

Footage of the alpha in action:

Obsessed Pokemon fanatics can spend all their income on PokeLand once it is unleashed for iOS and Android sometime in the future.