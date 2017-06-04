RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Jappydolls


PokeLand Announced – “Another Smartphone Game?”

PokeLand-Alpha-Gameplay-1

PokeLand-Alpha-Gameplay-2

PokeLand-Alpha-Gameplay-3

The newest money-hoarding title to emerge for the Pokemon franchise has arrived in the form of “PokeLand”, another action game where players control Pokemon in real time and slated for release on smartphones – seemingly now the go-to platform when it comes to raking in cash via micro-transactions.

Footage of the alpha in action:

Obsessed Pokemon fanatics can spend all their income on PokeLand once it is unleashed for iOS and Android sometime in the future.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:39 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Did they just reuse the models from Pokemon Rumble?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ishihara Fair Due March – “An Anime Event For Anime Haters”
    Majimoji Rurumo Magical Beach Anime
    Too Hot for the iPhone: Apple Bans Idol Stripping App
    Sakura Trick Yuri Chaos Anime
    Gothic Lolita Haruhi Suzumiya Cosplay
    Shirahoshi Cosplay by Miyuko Hugely Inspiring
    Transparent Clothing Idol Gallery
    Forsaken Japan


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments