RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Jappydolls


Love Live! Doujinshi “Now Banned”

Pouting-Chika-by-ShijimiKozou

Love Live‘s official website has announced that the sale of all forms of doujinshi (manga, novels and other forms of unofficial merchandise) will now be treated as criminal copyright infringement, of which massive numbers of fans will likely be in danger due to the gargantuan size of the franchise.

Fans often create their own doujinshi as a way to share their love for their favorite series (with the widely recognized Comiket being a prime distribution venue of such); however, it seems Love Live!’s creators have become upset at products being made and sold by these loyal fans (with ero-doujinshi possibly being the biggest suspect) and have decided that they will be punished.

The message posted on Love Live’s official website:

“Unfortunately, despite repeated police investigations, Love Live! & Love Live! Sunshine!! merchandise that infringes upon copyright continues to be sold at events and on mail-order sites, as well as arcade prizes.

We will continue to deal strictly with copyright infringement, and continue our stance of resorting to criminal proceedings where these actions are malicious.

Please take care not to purchase these unlicensed illegal goods. Thank you for continued support of Love Live! and Love Live! Sunshine!!.”

Ambiguously worded at best, it may be possible that the warning is referring to counterfeit goods rather than unauthorized fan-made works – though whether these works are “malicious” in character is certainly in the eye of the beholder given some of the content typical of them.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    5 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:36 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Misleading news. The ban is on doujinshi GOODS, which use official art illegally.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    bringing misunderstood news twoo weeks late

    without ever clearing them up

    this is why sancom deserves to be called a newssite

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:34 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    they confirmed doujinshis arent meant

    they meant counterfeit figures etc

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:29 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    the reason why I pay attention to love live is because of its erodoujin, it is the doujin that made love live popular...
    thats only my opinion of course,

    i did try to check out the love live stuff after i got interested in the doujin, and I drop it right away after a few tries, you could say that the doujins of love live is somehow better than the original...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of BlackScience
    Comment by BlackScience
    02:24 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well shit, I'm upset right now, I really like Love Live doujins (H), then from now no more doujins of Love Live? Dammnit. If popularity dropped, they deserve it.

    Reply to BlackScience


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ishihara Fair Due March – “An Anime Event For Anime Haters”
    Majimoji Rurumo Magical Beach Anime
    Too Hot for the iPhone: Apple Bans Idol Stripping App
    Sakura Trick Yuri Chaos Anime
    Gothic Lolita Haruhi Suzumiya Cosplay
    Shirahoshi Cosplay by Miyuko Hugely Inspiring
    Transparent Clothing Idol Gallery
    Forsaken Japan


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments