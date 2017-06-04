RSSChannel

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-2

An astoundingly blue iteration of Touhou’s threatening battle maid Izayoi Sakuya has made her way to the 3D realm, with the inclusion of some stylish megane and the humorous usage of butter knives as opposed to actual ones possibly sealing the deal for otaku.

The adorably deadly cosplay:

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-1

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-2

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-3

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-4

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-5

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-6

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-7

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-8

Immensely-Blue-SakuyaIzayoi-Cosplay-9



    3 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:48 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not enough leg shots.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:43 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    it seems she forgot to put on her pad-

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:37 04/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    shanghai longyang road

