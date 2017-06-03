RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Looking Glass


YasunoriMitsuda-ValkyriaRevolutions-Interview-1

YasunoriMitsuda-ValkyriaRevolutions-Interview-2

YasunoriMitsuda-ValkyriaRevolutions-Interview-3

Revered composer Yasunori Mitsuda (perhaps best known for his compositions in Chrono Trigger and Xenogears) has taken part in an interview for his work on Valkyria Revolution, where the music-lover gives watchers some insight into his creative process – though some may find the extremely short interview to be quite the insult to the talented man.

The highly melodic interview:

Valkyria Revolution will launch in the west on June 27th for the PS4 and Xbox One.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:25 03/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The music "might" be good, but the gameplay is contrived chuunibyou trash. You might as well be eating cake while sitting on a toilet in a gas station restroom. Plus bringing swords to a gunfight? Logic much nowadays? Sure Chronicles had lances but those things could at least pew pew.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Seikon no Qwaser Pet Training Anime
    Miku Drift
    Mental Health Care, China Style
    Witch Craft Works BD Magically Robust
    Iowa Cosplay by Saku All Big Guns
    Shunga Gallery I
    Divine Darjeeling Cosplay by Fumi Piping Hot
    Goddess of 2ch “Another Bathing Beauty!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments