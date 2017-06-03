Revered composer Yasunori Mitsuda (perhaps best known for his compositions in Chrono Trigger and Xenogears) has taken part in an interview for his work on Valkyria Revolution, where the music-lover gives watchers some insight into his creative process – though some may find the extremely short interview to be quite the insult to the talented man.

The highly melodic interview:

Valkyria Revolution will launch in the west on June 27th for the PS4 and Xbox One.