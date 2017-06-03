Yasunori Mitsuda Interviewed on Valkyria Revolution
Jun 3, 2017
Revered composer Yasunori Mitsuda (perhaps best known for his compositions in Chrono Trigger and Xenogears) has taken part in an interview for his work on Valkyria Revolution, where the music-lover gives watchers some insight into his creative process – though some may find the extremely short interview to be quite the insult to the talented man.
The highly melodic interview:
Valkyria Revolution will launch in the west on June 27th for the PS4 and Xbox One.
The music "might" be good, but the gameplay is contrived chuunibyou trash. You might as well be eating cake while sitting on a toilet in a gas station restroom. Plus bringing swords to a gunfight? Logic much nowadays? Sure Chronicles had lances but those things could at least pew pew.