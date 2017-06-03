Voluptuous YunYun Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Jun 3, 2017 17:42 JST
- Tags: Belfine, Oppai, Oshiri, PVC, Subarashii Sekai, Zettai Ryouiki
Megumin’s seemingly unworthy rival Yunyun has managed to acquire a figurine of her very own thanks to Belfine, showing off the cute girl’s desirable assets and at least one that bests the unmatched Megumin – Yunyun can be mercilessly abused come September.
another collection, more collection
Why would you follow the design from the anime rather than the LN ;_;