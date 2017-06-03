RSSChannel

Megumin’s seemingly unworthy rival Yunyun has managed to acquire a figurine of her very own thanks to Belfine, showing off the cute girl’s desirable assets and at least one that bests the unmatched Megumin – Yunyun can be mercilessly abused come September.

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-2

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-3

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-4

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-6

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-5

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-7

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-8

Voluptuous-Yunyun-Figure-9

Yunyun can be pre-ordered now.



