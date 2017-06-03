Tsugumomo Nipples Confirmed

A vital announcement for the highly naughty Tsugumomo has revealed that the anime’s BD/DVD releases will indeed possess nipples, surprising few considering the inherently sexy nature of the series.

The news came by way of Tsugumomo’s official Twitter account, which provided a short video (there was also a limited pay-per-view airing of the anime’s 8th episode):

Otaku can start “saving up” for Tsugumomo’s first BD launch on June 14th.