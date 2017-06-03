Tsugumomo Nipples Confirmed
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jun 3, 2017 04:54 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Bathing, Censorship, DVD Extras, Tsugumomo, Twitter
A vital announcement for the highly naughty Tsugumomo has revealed that the anime’s BD/DVD releases will indeed possess nipples, surprising few considering the inherently sexy nature of the series.
The news came by way of Tsugumomo’s official Twitter account, which provided a short video (there was also a limited pay-per-view airing of the anime’s 8th episode):
Otaku can start “saving up” for Tsugumomo’s first BD launch on June 14th.
it's a shame it still pales in comparison to the manga. but I might just still DL the BDs at least.
It's just a rumor but they say that the BDs will have a fully uncensored version of the series!
Hope it's true!!