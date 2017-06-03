Otaku in need of more ways to stave off their loneliness can look forward to the release of “Summer Lesson: Alison Snow Garden of Seven Days”, a sequel of sorts to the previous Summer Lesson where players now must tutor adorable blonde Alison, though otaku will no doubt be more interested in staring at her for extended periods of time…

Alison’s innocent trailer, potentially ruined by the English voicing:

The companionship of Summer Lesson: Alison Snow Garden of Seven Days can fill the emptiness in the hearts of many on June 22nd for the PS4.