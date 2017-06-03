Renai Boukun Playing it Up
- Date: Jun 3, 2017 17:59 JST
Renai Boukun has focused more around the sadistic Shikimi as the show’s characters participate in a play, certain to please those with a penchant for violent girls as the series barrages viewers with another relentless salvo of humor.
Omake:
Relationship cruelty, showing in this and afew other animes this year. stuff can be really sucidal cruel in real life when 'kids taunt kids' like that in school.