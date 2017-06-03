RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otakultura


FullMetalAlchemist-English-Trailer-1

FullMetalAlchemist-English-Trailer-2

FullMetalAlchemist-English-Trailer-3

Alongside an English-translated version of a previous trailer for the live action Full Metal Alchemist movie comes news of Fumihiko Sori (the movie’s director) and Ryosuke Yamada (the actor playing Edward) attending “Anime Expo” in Los Angeles for the film’s first ever overseas panel, a prime opportunity for westerners to see one of their favorite Japanese actors and directors in person.

The English-subtitled trailer that many may already be familiar with:

Anime Expo will take place from July 1st to July 4th, with the Full Metal Alchemist movie debuting in theaters on December 1st.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:23 03/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is one series I honestly think would be better if they used English actors.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:48 03/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mmmmm... midget with a blonde wig....

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    EU Considers Porn Ban
    D.Gray-man Hallow English Dub Surfaces
    Stem Cell Breast Enlargement Dooms Flatness
    Idol Wars Z Emerges “Idol-Raising With Benefits!”
    Delicious Trap Gallery
    Kirisame Marisa Cosplay by Ayaka
    Headphone Moe Gallery
    Comiket 86 Cosplay Hotter Still


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments