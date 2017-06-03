Alongside an English-translated version of a previous trailer for the live action Full Metal Alchemist movie comes news of Fumihiko Sori (the movie’s director) and Ryosuke Yamada (the actor playing Edward) attending “Anime Expo” in Los Angeles for the film’s first ever overseas panel, a prime opportunity for westerners to see one of their favorite Japanese actors and directors in person.

The English-subtitled trailer that many may already be familiar with:

Anime Expo will take place from July 1st to July 4th, with the Full Metal Alchemist movie debuting in theaters on December 1st.