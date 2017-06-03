Agriculture Story Rife with Reaping

Dieselmine’s Agriculture Story is an eroge simulator that takes place on a farm, melding both farm management and service to perhaps give the title a decent amount of replayability (despite most buying the game solely for the sex).

Agriculture Story follows the life of Chlore and Alka after discovering that their parents abandoned them whilst leaving behind ginormous debt, forcing the girls to work the fields (and a brothel) in order to raise enough money to get by – simultaneously forcing players to also devote quite a bit of work to get their desired H-content.

The 3D CG Agriculture Story comes packed with fully animated sex scenes and is available for purchase now.