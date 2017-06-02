Horror title Yomawari: Midnight Shadows has unleashed a new trailer depicting its two brave girls attempting to escape a town cloaked in darkness, with the surplus of nightmare-inducing beasts patrolling it bound to have players hoping for the girl’s safety.

The fearsome trailer:

Players can descend into the darkness come August 24th when Yomawari: Midnight Shadows launches for the PS4, Vita and PC; a western release is slated for sometime this fall.