Horror title Yomawari: Midnight Shadows has unleashed a new trailer depicting its two brave girls attempting to escape a town cloaked in darkness, with the surplus of nightmare-inducing beasts patrolling it bound to have players hoping for the girl’s safety.

Players can descend into the darkness come August 24th when Yomawari: Midnight Shadows launches for the PS4, Vita and PC; a western release is slated for sometime this fall.



    Comment by Anonymous
    23:21 02/06/2017

    First game had potential but wasn't great. Not expecting much from this one. I like the setting, though.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:00 02/06/2017

    this is how it must be around Fukushima at night. Wonder why there is not horror game about this area. Fear from politic consequences?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:18 02/06/2017

    If it was Fukushima it'd probably be wild cows and boar running around.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:09 02/06/2017

    Yeah that's most likely the reason. Also no game on Chernobyl from the Russians? too scared! Or a run from Katrina smartphone game from the Americans? Damn cowards! Or even better a 9/11 based flight sim! But no, politic consequences make them totally too scared!

