Yomawari: Midnight Shadows “Control TWO Girls This Time!”
Horror title Yomawari: Midnight Shadows has unleashed a new trailer depicting its two brave girls attempting to escape a town cloaked in darkness, with the surplus of nightmare-inducing beasts patrolling it bound to have players hoping for the girl’s safety.
The fearsome trailer:
Players can descend into the darkness come August 24th when Yomawari: Midnight Shadows launches for the PS4, Vita and PC; a western release is slated for sometime this fall.
First game had potential but wasn't great. Not expecting much from this one. I like the setting, though.
