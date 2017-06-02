Top 10 Most Tweeted Anime of Spring 2017
Date: Jun 2, 2017
- Tags: Ero-Manga Sensei, Frame Arms Girl, Hero Academia, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin
The most tweeted anime shows of the currently airing spring 2017 season have been compiled courtesy of Web Newtype, revealing one rather titanic series at the top spot, which will likely surprise few due to its astounding popularity.
1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
3. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2
8. Hinako Note
9. Natsume Yuujinchou Season 6
10. Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records
1) no surprise there
2) disgustingly high on this list but still kinda expected
3) expected this to be in 2nd place or higher
4) wtf is this even
5) again, no surprise there
6) see 4)
7) expected this to be a bit higher but okay
8) proving once again that CGDCT wins no matter how dull and boring
9) see 4)
10) see 7)
That aside, I'm surprised that
-Alice to Zouroku
-Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism
-Danmachi Oratoria
-Granblue
-Re:Creators
-Tsuki ga Kirei
-Re:Zero without the "Re:"
weren't tweeted about enough to be top 10. Not saying they're good (Zero is garbage) but they should be talked about at least.