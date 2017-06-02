Kantai Collection Ero-MMD Seductively Upbeat
Jun 2, 2017
- Tags: 3D CG, Dancing, Fetish, Kantai Collection, MikuMikuDance, Music, Oppai, Oshiri
Prinz Eugen and Suzuya of kanmusu browser game Kantai Collection have been forced into the erotic side of MikuMikuDance yet again as they dance naked whilst performing all sorts of perverted deeds, an admittedly unoriginal animation that will likely still be hoarded by collectors due to its superb quality.
Prinz Eugen and Suzuya’s sexual venture:
the mmd itself is really generic, but the render quality is awesome