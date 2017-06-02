God Wars: Future Past Full of Fantasy

Some of the characters present in God Wars: Future Past have been unveiled by way of this new English trailer, bound to satiate westerners itching for a new JRPG to play with, no matter how cringe-worthy the translation and dubbing may be.

The English-laden trailer:

The western release of God Wars: Future Past is slated for June 20th on the PS4 and Vita, the Japanese version will be available on June 22nd.