God Wars: Future Past Full of Fantasy

GodWarsFuturePast-English-Trailer-1

GodWarsFuturePast-English-Trailer-2

GodWarsFuturePast-English-Trailer-3

Some of the characters present in God Wars: Future Past have been unveiled by way of this new English trailer, bound to satiate westerners itching for a new JRPG to play with, no matter how cringe-worthy the translation and dubbing may be.

The English-laden trailer:

The western release of God Wars: Future Past is slated for June 20th on the PS4 and Vita, the Japanese version will be available on June 22nd.



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:29 02/06/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ookami is Capcom character

