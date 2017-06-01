Tiara Phantasia Overflowing with Trauma

Pink Banana-Soft have added to the pile of side-scrolling brawlers with Tiara Phantasia, a game which implements satiating the heroine’s need to urinate, defecate and masturbate as mechanics and aiding in making the title stand out amongst all the others.

Players take on the role of Tiara as she returns home to find her family being raped, causing the girl to go on a journey to exact revenge, though not before players subject her to all sorts of depraved sexual horrors first.

The English-translated Tiara Phantasia boasts a surplus of sexy animations and game-over screens and can be purchased now.